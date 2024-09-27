Outside the ballot box: Unconventional presidential candidates Paperboy Love Prince and Literally Anybody Else

Tired of seeing the same ol’ politicians in headlines week after week? Maybe you’re exhausted by the same ol’ talking points and posturing.

In this episode, we introduce you to two candidates running for president in truly unconventional ways.

First, there's Literally Anybody Else (or Mr. Else, if you prefer), formerly known as Dustin Ebey. He legally changed his name to make a statement with his campaign.

Then, there's Paperboy Love Prince - a candidate on a mission to become the first openly queer, non-binary president of the United States. Their platform is built entirely around the power of love.

https://www.isidewith.com/ - a website offering a 2024 Presidential Quiz as mentioned by Literally Anybody Else during the interview

Literally Anybody Else : Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, he legally changed his name to run for President of the United States

Paperboy Love Prince : Previously ran for Congress and Mayor in New York, decided to run for President of the United States as the first openly queer, non-binary candidate whose policies are centered around love

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

