© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Outside the ballot box: Unconventional presidential candidates Paperboy Love Prince and Literally Anybody Else

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published September 27, 2024 at 10:59 AM EDT
Paperboy Love Prince is a hip-hop artist running for the Democratic nomination for President on a platform of “love”.
1 of 2  — Black Lives Matter De-fund the Police Rally in New York
Paperboy Love Prince is a hip-hop artist running for the Democratic nomination for President on a platform of “love”.
Erik McGregor / Getty
Literally Anybody Else is formerly known as Dustin Ebey. He legally changed his name to run for President of the United States.
2 of 2  — Literally Anybody Else is formerly known as Dustin Ebey. He legally changed his name to run for President of the United States.
Literally Anybody Else is formerly known as Dustin Ebey. He legally changed his name to run for President of the United States.
Provided by Literally Anybody Else

Tired of seeing the same ol’ politicians in headlines week after week? Maybe you’re exhausted by the same ol’ talking points and posturing.

In this episode, we introduce you to two candidates running for president in truly unconventional ways.

First, there's Literally Anybody Else (or Mr. Else, if you prefer), formerly known as Dustin Ebey. He legally changed his name to make a statement with his campaign.

Then, there's Paperboy Love Prince - a candidate on a mission to become the first openly queer, non-binary president of the United States. Their platform is built entirely around the power of love.

Resources:

  • https://www.isidewith.com/ - a website offering a 2024 Presidential Quiz as mentioned by Literally Anybody Else during the interview

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Literally Anybody Else: Formerly known as Dustin Ebey, he legally changed his name to run for President of the United States
  • Paperboy Love Prince: Previously ran for Congress and Mayor in New York, decided to run for President of the United States as the first openly queer, non-binary candidate whose policies are centered around love

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Tags
Audacious with Chion Wolf 2024 Election
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Related Content