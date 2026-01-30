Lola leaves home: Following a nine-year-old exchange student’s adventure

How brave can a nine-year-old be?

We follow Lola Fraisse from Kidderminster, England, as she leaves home for six months to live with a host family in Germany. She learns a new language, new rules, and new ways to see herself. Along the way, Lola grows her confidence, builds friendships, and even picks up a slight German accent!

We also hear from Lola’s mom, Jennie, who did a childhood exchange herself and knows exactly what this kind of leap can set in motion for a life. And we meet Sylvie, Lola’s host mom, on welcoming a child into your family, and then saying goodbye.

After Lola returns to England, the story flips: her exchange sister Hanna comes to stay, and the girls describe what it’s like to become sisters on purpose.

GUESTS:

Lola Fraisse: a girl from Worcestershire, England, who embarked on a student exchange in Germany for six months when she was nine years old through the ALLEF program

Jennie Fraisse: Lola's mother, who was an exchange student herself at a young age. Her family hosted Lola's exchange partner, Hanna

Hanna Michaelis: a girl from Northern Germany and Lola's exchange partner. Hanna's family hosted Lola for six months, and Hanna spent six months in England with Lola's family

Sylvie Michaelis: Hanna's mother and Lola's host mom

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

