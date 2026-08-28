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Audacious with Chion Wolf

'I Will Always Love You': Jada Star’s musical bond with her aunt Dolly Parton

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie Talarski
Published August 28, 2026 at 7:32 AM EDT
Dolly Parton and her niece, Jada Star.
1 of 2  — Dolly Parton and her niece, Jada Star.
Dolly Parton and her niece, Jada Star.
Jada Star is a singer/songwriter whose debut album is called "Tell Me I'm Your Angel". She also starred in the ABC reality series, "Claim To Fame".
2 of 2  — Jada Star is a singer/songwriter whose debut album is called "Tell Me I'm Your Angel". She also starred in the ABC reality series, "Claim To Fame".
Jada Star is a singer/songwriter whose debut album is called "Tell Me I'm Your Angel". She also starred in the ABC reality series, "Claim To Fame".

In honor of Dolly Parton, we’re rebroadcasting a conversation with her niece, singer/songwriter Jada Star.

Jada shares what it was like growing up with Aunt Dolly, watching the rest of the world fall in love with her, and learning from her example of kindness, faith, hard work, and generosity.

For a transcription of this episode, click here.

Original air date: January 6, 2024.

GUEST: 

  • Jada Star: Singer-songwriter whose debut album is called Tell Me I'm Your Angel. She also starred in the ABC reality series Claim To Fame.

You will also hear the voice of Heather Ream, author of "Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress," East Tennessee native, and Dolly Parton fan. She was a guest on the Audacious episodes about super smellers and nostalgic childhood scents.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski was a senior director of storytelling and radio programming at Connecticut Public.
See stories by Catie Talarski