Our annual summer movie panel on big epics like 'The Odyssey' and smaller films like 'Camp'

So far, 2026 has been a big year for movies. There’s been the success of horror films like Backrooms and Obsession. There are movies that have been targeted by the culture wars, like The Odyssey. And there are the smaller films that have gotten critical acclaim like Camp and Is God Is.

All those films are coming out in a landscape that seems hopeful for theaters. In the first half of the year, films in the U.S. have earned more at the box office than in any year since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This hour, we’re talking about the year in film for our fourth annual summer movie panel.

GUESTS:



Recommendations from our panelists:

This episode was also produced by our intern Katie Servas.

Special thanks to our intern Amanda Adams.

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