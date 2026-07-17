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Disrupted

Our annual summer movie panel on big epics like 'The Odyssey' and smaller films like 'Camp'

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published July 17, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
Workers install a hand-painted billboard, painted by artist Virginia Axioti, for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "The Odyssey," starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, outside Athens' Athinaion cinema, Saturday, July 11, 2026.
Petros Giannakouris
/
AP
Workers install a hand-painted billboard, painted by artist Virginia Axioti, for Christopher Nolan's upcoming film "The Odyssey," starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, outside Athens' Athinaion cinema, Saturday, July 11, 2026.

So far, 2026 has been a big year for movies. There’s been the success of horror films like Backrooms and Obsession. There are movies that have been targeted by the culture wars, like The Odyssey. And there are the smaller films that have gotten critical acclaim like Camp and Is God Is.

All those films are coming out in a landscape that seems hopeful for theaters. In the first half of the year, films in the U.S. have earned more at the box office than in any year since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This hour, we’re talking about the year in film for our fourth annual summer movie panel.

GUESTS:

Recommendations from our panelists:

This episode was also produced by our intern Katie Servas.

Special thanks to our intern Amanda Adams.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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