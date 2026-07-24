Legal scholar Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw reflects on being a 'Backtalker' and its consequences
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw's work as a legal scholar has been massively influential. She coined the term “intersectionality,” which refers to the way multiple interlocking systems of power overlap to shape people's lived experiences.
Her work has also faced its share of pushback. She came up with the phrase "critical race theory," a subject that has been widely misunderstood as it has become a flashpoint in the culture wars.
But when Professor Crenshaw meets controversy, she isn’t afraid to talk back. Hence the title of her new book, Backtalker: An American Memoir.
GUEST:
- Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw: Isidor and Seville Sulzbacher Professor of Law at Columbia Law School and Distinguished Professor of Law and Promise Institute Chair in Human Rights at U.C.L.A. Law School. She is also Executive Director of the African American Policy Forum. Her new book is Backtalker: An American Memoir.
Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.
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