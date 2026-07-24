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Disrupted

Legal scholar Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw reflects on being a 'Backtalker' and its consequences

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Erica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Khalilah Brown-DeanMegan Fitzgerald
Published July 24, 2026 at 9:07 AM EDT
'Backtalker: An American Memoir,' which details her experience growing up and how it taught her the value of talking back by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw.
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw
'Backtalker: An American Memoir,' details Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw's experience growing up and how it taught her the value of talking back.

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw's work as a legal scholar has been massively influential. She coined the term “intersectionality,” which refers to the way multiple interlocking systems of power overlap to shape people's lived experiences.

Her work has also faced its share of pushback. She came up with the phrase "critical race theory," a subject that has been widely misunderstood as it has become a flashpoint in the culture wars.

But when Professor Crenshaw meets controversy, she isn’t afraid to talk back. Hence the title of her new book, Backtalker: An American Memoir.

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Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw is known for her pioneering work on critical race theory and intersectionality— two terms she coined. She joins us to discuss her new book, 'Backtalker: An American Memoir,' which details her experience growing up and how it taught her the value of talking back.
Courtesy of Carl Timpone
/
BFA
Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw is known for her pioneering work on critical race theory and intersectionality— two terms she coined. She joins us to discuss her new book, 'Backtalker: An American Memoir,' which details her experience growing up and how it taught her the value of talking back.

Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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