Legal scholar Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw reflects on being a 'Backtalker' and its consequences

Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw's work as a legal scholar has been massively influential. She coined the term “intersectionality,” which refers to the way multiple interlocking systems of power overlap to shape people's lived experiences.

Her work has also faced its share of pushback. She came up with the phrase "critical race theory," a subject that has been widely misunderstood as it has become a flashpoint in the culture wars.

But when Professor Crenshaw meets controversy, she isn’t afraid to talk back. Hence the title of her new book, Backtalker: An American Memoir.

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Courtesy of Carl Timpone / BFA Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw is known for her pioneering work on critical race theory and intersectionality— two terms she coined. She joins us to discuss her new book, 'Backtalker: An American Memoir,' which details her experience growing up and how it taught her the value of talking back.

Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.

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