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Disrupted

Eddie Glaude Jr. on the contradictions inherent in celebrating the United States

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshMegan Fitzgerald
Published August 14, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
FILE: Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. speaks onstage during the PHRC Black History Month Social Justice Lecture Series featuring Dr. Eddie Glaude, Jr. on March 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Lisa Lake
/
Getty Images
Dr. Eddie Glaude Jr. speaks onstage during the PHRC Black History Month Social Justice Lecture Series on March 01, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

There was a lot of discussion surrounding the United States’ recent July 4th celebrations. There were festivities, like New York's parade of tall ships, and controversies, such as when musicians like Martina McBride and The Commodores canceled concert appearances due to an organizing group's affiliation with the president.

With so much being said— and felt— about these celebrations, it’s important to take a deeper look into what national anniversaries represent and the broader history behind them.

Joining us for the conversation is professor and political commentator Eddie Glaude Jr. His latest book is America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries.

GUEST:

Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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