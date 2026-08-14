Eddie Glaude Jr. on the contradictions inherent in celebrating the United States

There was a lot of discussion surrounding the United States’ recent July 4th celebrations. There were festivities, like New York's parade of tall ships, and controversies, such as when musicians like Martina McBride and The Commodores canceled concert appearances due to an organizing group's affiliation with the president.

With so much being said— and felt— about these celebrations, it’s important to take a deeper look into what national anniversaries represent and the broader history behind them.

Joining us for the conversation is professor and political commentator Eddie Glaude Jr. His latest book is America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries.

GUEST:

Eddie S. Glaude Jr.: James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University and a frequent contributor to MS NOW. He is also the bestselling author of Begin Again. His latest book is America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries.

Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.

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