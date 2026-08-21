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Disrupted

Water safety can save lives, especially in underrepresented communities

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshMegan Fitzgerald
Published August 21, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
Dr. Angela Beale-Tawfeeq led a “Reach or Throw, Don’t Go” station, where participants learned and practiced how to safely assist someone in distress in the water without entering the water themselves during the Diversity in Aquatics Water Safety Festival and Swim Meet in Atlanta on December 12, 2025
Brian Bates
/
Diversity In Aquatics.
Dr. Angela Beale-Tawfeeq led a “Reach or Throw, Don’t Go” station, where participants learned and practiced how to safely assist someone in distress in the water without entering the water themselves during the Diversity in Aquatics Water Safety Festival and Swim Meet in Atlanta on December 12, 2025

According to the CDC, there are over 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the United States every year and around 850 of those are for people younger than 18.

And the numbers look different across various demographics. For instance, Black children ages 10-14 are nearly 4 times more likely to die from accidental drowning than white children of the same age.

And in 2017, researchers at Columbia University found that children with autism were 160 times more likely than the rest of the population to die from drowning.

This hour, we’re talking about how water safety can save lives, especially in underrepresented communities.

GUESTS:

  • Dr. Miriam Lynch: Executive Director of Diversty in Aquatics.
  • Dr. Angela Beale-Tawfeeq: Board Chair of Diversity in Aquatics and Associate Professor in the College of Education at Rowan University.
  • Karin Rainho: Aquatic occupational therapist and owner of Healing Waters LLC, a Milford-based group that brings occupational therapy techniques into the pool.

  • Dymond Leroy: Occupational therapy assistant and registered behavioral practitioner who is also part of Healing Waters.

This episode was also produced by our intern Katie Servas.

Additional production help from our intern Amanda Adams.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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