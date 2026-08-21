According to the CDC , there are over 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the United States every year and around 850 of those are for people younger than 18 .

And the numbers look different across various demographics. For instance, Black children ages 10-14 are nearly 4 times more likely to die from accidental drowning than white children of the same age.

And in 2017, researchers at Columbia University found that children with autism were 160 times more likely than the rest of the population to die from drowning.

This hour, we’re talking about how water safety can save lives, especially in underrepresented communities.

GUESTS:

Dr. Miriam Lynch : Executive Director of Diversty in Aquatics.

: Executive Director of Diversty in Aquatics. Dr. Angela Beale-Tawfeeq : Board Chair of Diversity in Aquatics and Associate Professor in the College of Education at Rowan University.

: Board Chair of Diversity in Aquatics and Associate Professor in the College of Education at Rowan University. Karin Rainho : Aquatic occupational therapist and owner of Healing Waters LLC, a Milford-based group that brings occupational therapy techniques into the pool.

: Aquatic occupational therapist and owner of Healing Waters LLC, a Milford-based group that brings occupational therapy techniques into the pool. Dymond Leroy: Occupational therapy assistant and registered behavioral practitioner who is also part of Healing Waters.

This episode was also produced by our intern Katie Servas.

Additional production help from our intern Amanda Adams.

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