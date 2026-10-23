Childbirth and postpartum health, from a firsthand account to a look at disparities

Giving birth can have a serious impact on a person’s physical and mental health. Postpartum psychosis has been in the news recently due to the Lindsay Clancy case, but that is just one of many challenges that people can face during and after childbirth. 1 in 8 people who give birth experience postpartum depression. That’s according to the CDC .

There are also disparities in the way childbirth affects people— the maternal mortality rate for non-Hispanic Black people was three times higher than the rate for non-Hispnaic white people in 2023 and 2024.

This hour, we discuss childbirth and postpartum health.

GUESTS:

Emily Fields : resident of Norwalk, CT.

: resident of Norwalk, CT. Sujata Srinivasan : Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public.

: Senior Health Reporter for Connecticut Public. Tiffany Donelson: President and CEO of the Connecticut Health Foundation.

Resources Discussed in this Episode:

Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

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