Civic engagement beyond election day

We just witnessed a historic election. People are still feeling a lot of emotions about the change we’ve seen. But change doesn’t only happen on election day— it happens every day. So how can people channel the emotions they are feeling into work that goes beyond the ballot box?

This hour, we’re talking about what we can do for our communities on a practical level - after voting ends.

We’re joined by a panel of experts who are all involved in civic engagement.

GUESTS:

Adrienne Billings-Smith : Employee Development & Community Engagement Manager for the Town of West Hartford.

: Employee Development & Community Engagement Manager for the Town of West Hartford. Paul Skaff : President and CEO of Connecticut Democracy Center.

: President and CEO of Connecticut Democracy Center. Merle McGee: President and CEO of Everyday Democracy.



Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

You can listen to our interview with Connecticut's 2023 Kid Governor here.

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