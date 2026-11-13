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Disrupted

Civic engagement beyond election day

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published November 13, 2026 at 9:10 AM EST
FILE: Connecticut State Representative Tammy Exum climbs the steps under a mural that bears her likeness at the Noah Webster Library during a Juneteenth celebration in West Hartford, Connecticut June 19, 2021.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut State Representative Tammy Exum climbs the steps under a mural that bears her likeness at the Noah Webster Library during a Juneteenth celebration in West Hartford, Connecticut June 19, 2021. Adrienne Billings-Smith helped organize the creation of the mural.

We just witnessed a historic election. People are still feeling a lot of emotions about the change we’ve seen. But change doesn’t only happen on election day— it happens every day. So how can people channel the emotions they are feeling into work that goes beyond the ballot box?

This hour, we’re talking about what we can do for our communities on a practical level - after voting ends.

We’re joined by a panel of experts who are all involved in civic engagement.

GUESTS:

Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

You can listen to our interview with Connecticut's 2023 Kid Governor here.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica is a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award recipient and New York Emmy-nominated journalist.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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