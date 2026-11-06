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Disrupted

Dorothy Roberts on what her parents’ research on interracial marriage taught her about her own family

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published November 6, 2026 at 9:08 AM EST
Author Dorothy Roberts always knew about her father's unfinished book about interracial marriage. But when she decided to take a look at her father's research herself, she started to understand her family in a way she never had before. That's the subject of her new book 'The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family.'
Chris Crisman Photography LLC
Author Dorothy Roberts always knew about her father's unfinished book about interracial marriage. But when she decided to take a look at her father's research herself, she started to understand her family in a way she never had before. That's the subject of her new book 'The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family.'

As far back as Dorothy Roberts can remember, her father’s book on interracial marriage loomed large. He worked on the book for decades, but never finished it. As an adult, Dorothy decided to go through old boxes of her father’s notes. What she found gave her insight not only into her father’s research, but also helped her learn more about parents’ own interracial marriage.

This hour, we’re talking to Dorothy Roberts about her new book The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family— it explores not only her parents' research, but also the way it helped her better understand her family.

Author Dorothy Roberts new book 'The Mixed Marriage Project”: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family.
Atria Books
Author Dorothy Roberts new book 'The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family.'

GUEST:

Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Disrupted Black Voices
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica is a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award recipient and New York Emmy-nominated journalist.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

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