Dorothy Roberts on what her parents’ research on interracial marriage taught her about her own family

As far back as Dorothy Roberts can remember, her father’s book on interracial marriage loomed large. He worked on the book for decades, but never finished it. As an adult, Dorothy decided to go through old boxes of her father’s notes. What she found gave her insight not only into her father’s research, but also helped her learn more about parents’ own interracial marriage.

This hour, we’re talking to Dorothy Roberts about her new book The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family— it explores not only her parents' research, but also the way it helped her better understand her family.

Atria Books Author Dorothy Roberts new book 'The Mixed Marriage Project: A Memoir of Love, Race, and Family.'

GUEST:

Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

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