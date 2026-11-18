Do we really need politicians? What would our politics look like without them? These are some of the ideas that Yale political scientist Hélène Landemore explores in her work, including in the recent Connecticut Citizens’ Assembly on Property Taxes. This hour Landemore joins us to explain how Citizens’ Assemblies work around the world.

And, we get an update on that Connecticut Assembly, which recently announced its recommendations for reforming the state’s property tax system.

GUESTS:



Hélène Landemore: Professor of Political Science at Yale University. Her new book is Politics Without Politicians: The Case for Citizen Rule

Professor of Political Science at Yale University. Her new book is Dawris Gomez and Carly Tuthill: Two members of The Connecticut Citizens’ Assembly on Property Taxes

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, parts of which originally aired May 20, 2026.