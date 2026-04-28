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Where We Live

Investigating the world of influencer kids

By Tess Terrible,
Patrick Skahill
Published April 28, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Portrait of Fortesa Latifi — Journalist and author of “Like, Follow, Subscribe: Influencer Kids and the Cost of a Childhood Online.”
Amy Bracco Biden
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Portrait of Fortesa Latifi — Journalist and author of “Like, Follow, Subscribe: Influencer Kids and the Cost of a Childhood Online.”

Journalist and author Fortesa Latifi remembers the first time she stumbled upon child influencer content. She noticed a pattern of family influencers sharing incredibly intimate content of their children's firsts.

"They were shaving their legs for the first time or getting potty trained, and it would get millions of views," she said. "And I just started thinking how strange it would be to grow up that way."

The family influencer world has become a multi-million dollar industry. But some are starting to question the way this content is created, asking questions on how children are compensated for participating in these videos. Additionally, there is the question of consent.

Today on Where We Live, we talk to Fortesa Latifi about her new book “Like, Follow, Subscribe: Influencer Kids and the Cost of a Childhood Online.”

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, SpotifyAmazon MusicTuneInListen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is the assistant director of news and talk shows at Connecticut Public. He was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show and a science and environment reporter for more than eight years.
See stories by Patrick Skahill
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