Investigating the world of influencer kids

Journalist and author Fortesa Latifi remembers the first time she stumbled upon child influencer content. She noticed a pattern of family influencers sharing incredibly intimate content of their children's firsts.

"They were shaving their legs for the first time or getting potty trained, and it would get millions of views," she said. "And I just started thinking how strange it would be to grow up that way."

The family influencer world has become a multi-million dollar industry. But some are starting to question the way this content is created, asking questions on how children are compensated for participating in these videos. Additionally, there is the question of consent.

Today on Where We Live, we talk to Fortesa Latifi about her new book “Like, Follow, Subscribe: Influencer Kids and the Cost of a Childhood Online.”

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