Amy-Jill Levine, CT professor, embraces top role in Catholic organization

Renowned New Testament scholar Amy-Jill Levine has co-authored over twenty books, taught at Vanderbilt Divinity School and is currently the Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at the Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

But when she found out that she was going to become the next president of the Catholic Biblical Association, an organization she has been part of for decades, she was surprised.

That’s because Amy-Jill Levine isn’t Catholic - she’s Jewish. Since receiving the role, she’s received messages of support from Christian communities from around the world. She’s also received pushback and antisemetic comments.

She recently sat down with us to talk about her life, her scholarship and how she approaches conversations about the gospel.