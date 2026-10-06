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Where We Live

Amy-Jill Levine, CT professor, embraces top role in Catholic organization

By Tess Terrible,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published October 6, 2026 at 6:00 AM EDT
Amy-Jill Levine the Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.
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Amy-Jill Levine
Amy-Jill Levine the Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

Renowned New Testament scholar Amy-Jill Levine has co-authored over twenty books, taught at Vanderbilt Divinity School and is currently the Rabbi Stanley M. Kessler Distinguished Professor of New Testament and Jewish Studies at the Hartford International University for Religion and Peace.

But when she found out that she was going to become the next president of the Catholic Biblical Association, an organization she has been part of for decades, she was surprised.

That’s because Amy-Jill Levine isn’t Catholic - she’s Jewish. Since receiving the role, she’s received messages of support from Christian communities from around the world. She’s also received pushback and antisemetic comments.

She recently sat down with us to talk about her life, her scholarship and how she approaches conversations about the gospel.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken