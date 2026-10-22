AI is shaking up the book world: A local rare-book seller and author share their stories

AI tools might be able to write a decent email, but can it write a book? Today, we hear how AI is shaking up the book world for publishers, writers and readers alike.

One local rare and vintage bookseller joins us to talk about what this has meant for her company. One author shares her experience after her work was allegedly stolen by AI research company, Anthropic.

Guests:



This episode originally aired on Sep. 3, 2026.