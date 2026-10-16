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Disrupted

Beth Simone Noveck says AI can change democracy for the better— if we choose to use it that way

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published October 16, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
Beth Simone Noveck, Director of the Burnes Center for Social Change at Northeastern University and former Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the White House.
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Beth Simone Noveck
Beth Simone Noveck, Director of the Burnes Center for Social Change at Northeastern University and former Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the White House.

A lot of conversation around AI focuses on it as an existential threat. But if AI has destructive potential, does it also have the capacity to do good? This hour, we're talking about AI and the choice we can make about how we use it. Our guest is Beth Simone Noveck, Director of the Burnes Center for Social Change at Northeastern University and former Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the White House. Her new book is Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy.

Beth Simone Noveck: Professor and Director of the Burnes Center for Social Change at Northeastern University. She is also former Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the White House. Her new book is Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy.
Beth Simone Noveck
Beth Simone Noveck: Professor and Director of the Burnes Center for Social Change at Northeastern University. She is also former Deputy Chief Technology Officer at the White House. Her new book is Reboot: AI and the Race to Save Democracy.

GUEST:

Special thanks to our interns Julian Clarke-Dixon and Cooper Formica.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica is a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award recipient and Emmy-nominated journalist.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media