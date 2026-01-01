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Ages of Ice

Real Ice

Season 2026 Episode 2 | 3m 58s

While much of the Arctic’s ice is in retreat, a group of scientists are testing a radical idea to preserve it. In Nunavut Canada, researchers from the start-up ‘Real Ice’ experimenting with submersible pumps that bring seawater to the ice surface, where it refreezes, adding layers of protection.

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Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
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Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
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