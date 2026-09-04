Just Add Apples

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Latest Episodes
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America's Test Kitchen Season 26
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America's Test Kitchen Season 25
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America's Test Kitchen Season 24
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America's Test Kitchen Season 23
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America's Test Kitchen Season 22
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America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
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America's Test Kitchen Season 20
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America's Test Kitchen Season 19
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America's Test Kitchen Season 18
Millionaire's Shortbread; Gateau Breton; Serrated Knives
Beef Tenderloin; Turkey Breast en Cocotte; Fat separators.
Roasted Eggplant, Zaalouk (Moroccan Eggplant Meze); hummus tasting
Spaghetti All’Assassina, Triple Mushroom Pasta; tasting of canned whole tomatoes
Glazed Boneless Beef Short Ribs, Make-Way-Ahead Dinner Rolls; tools for easy meal prep
Bauernfrühstück (German Farmer’s Breakfast), Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Pie); best cookie sheets
Turkey Sausage Lasagna, Chocolate Sorbet; deep dive on sugars
Cachapas con Queso de Mano (Venezuelan Cheese-Filled Corn Cakes), Fresh Corn Chowder; dish towels
Ice Cream Cake, the science behind the cooling powers of ice
Chicken Yassa (Senegalese Braised Chicken), Arroz con Pollo; chicken broth tasting