Lemon-Braised Chicken and Fattet Hummus

Test cook Nik Sharma makes Lemon-Braised Chicken with Pearl Couscous, Artichokes, and Chickpeas for host Julia Collin Davison. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley shares the test kitchen's favorite dish soap. Science expert and test cook Dan Souza reveals the power of evaporative cooling and then makes host Bridget Lancaster Fattet Hummus (Crispy Pita with Garlicky Yogurt and Chickpeas).