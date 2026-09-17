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America's Test Kitchen

Two Pasta Classics

Season 27 Episode 2707 | 28m 24s

Host Bridget Lancaster makes host Julia Collin Davison Cacio e Pepe. Tasting expert Jack Bishop talks all about packaged pastas. And test cook Erin McMurrer makes Pasta alla Vodka for Bridget.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 12/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
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