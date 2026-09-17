Peruvian Fusions

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Discover a mysterious find that could reveal how people lived at Great Zimbabwe.
Latest Episodes
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All
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America's Test Kitchen Season 27
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America's Test Kitchen Season 26
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America's Test Kitchen Season 25
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America's Test Kitchen Season 24
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America's Test Kitchen Season 23
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America's Test Kitchen Season 22
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America's Test Kitchen From Cooks Illustrated
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America's Test Kitchen Season 20
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America's Test Kitchen Season 19
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America's Test Kitchen Season 18
Apple Strudel; Cider-Glazed Apple Bundt Cake; Bundt Pans
Millionaire's Shortbread; Gateau Breton; Serrated Knives
Beef Tenderloin; Turkey Breast en Cocotte; Fat separators.
Enchiladas Suizas, red and black rice explainer, Sopa de Tortilla
Our Zuppa Toscana, white bread tasting, Light and Airy Focaccia
Lemon-Braised Chicken with Pearl Couscous, Artichokes, and Chickpeas; dish soap; Fattet Hummus
Pollo al Mattone, wine savers, Gluten-Free Zucchini Scarpaccia
Roasted Pork Tenderloin with Apples; Gâteau Invisible with Brown Sugar--Cinnamon Whipped Cream
Cacio e Pepe, packaged pasta roundup, Pasta alla Vodka
Roasted Eggplant, Zaalouk (Moroccan Eggplant Meze); hummus tasting