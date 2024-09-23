San Diego, Hour 3

Host Mark L. Walberg and appraiser Nicholas Lowry head to San Diego's Allen Airways Flying Museum to see some of the earliest-known posters of mechanical flight. Highlights include "Captain America" co-creator Jack Kirby's collection of comics; a set of Cartier jewelry; and an original "Hortus Eystettensis", the groundbreaking collection of botanical illustrations, valued at $250,000 to $350,000.