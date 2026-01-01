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Antiques Roadshow

Preview: Sensational Finds

Season 30 Episode 23 | 30s

TK

Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Finding America's Fallen
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Preview: S23 E8 | 0:30
Watch 1:51
Secrets of the Dead
How Black Colonial Marines Changed the War of 1812
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Clip: S23 E7 | 1:51
Watch 1:37
Secrets of the Dead
Archaeologists Discover Revolutionary War Soldiers Buried at Camden Battlefield
A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:37
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Inside the Deadly Musket Warfare of the American Revolution
A musket ball reveals the deadly reality of Revolutionary War combat.
Clip: S23 E8 | 3:17
Watch 1:30
Secrets of the Dead
How Forensic Genealogy Is Solving a 246-Year-Old Mystery
DNA may help identify a soldier killed at the Battle of Camden.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of HumanLike: The Chimps of Fongoli
The chimpanzees in Fongoli have adapted humanlike behaviors to survive their environment.
Preview: S45 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
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  • Antiques Roadshow Season 27
  • Season 26
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 25
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 24
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 23
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 22
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 21
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 20
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  • Antiques Roadshow Season 11
  • Antiques Roadshow Season 10
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 6
Take a trip to the 90s for Season 1 finds to learn how yesterday’s treasures fare today!
Episode: S30 E21 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 5
Discover today’s values for ROADSHOW’s first finds, including one with a whopping update!
Episode: S30 E20 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 4
See fabulous finds from ROADSHOW’s first season updated with today’s values!
Episode: S30 E19 | 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Thrifty Deals
ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap from thrift shops and secondhand stores!
Episode: S30 E24
Antiques Roadshow
Sensational Finds
ROADSHOW spotlights high drama, dire straits, and scandals with these sensational finds!
Episode: S30 E23
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 2
Premiere vintage finds from ROADSHOW’s first season! Do values hold up in today’s market?
Episode: S30 E17 | 52:45
Watch 52:45
Antiques Roadshow
Vintage First Finds, Hour 1
Travel back to ROADSHOW’s Season 1 and learn what those first treasures are worth today!
Episode: S30 E16 | 52:45
Watch 52:29
Antiques Roadshow
250 Years of Americana
ROADSHOW discoveries reflect 250 years of American art, artifacts, crafts & collectibles.
Episode: S30 E22 | 52:29
Watch 53:56
Antiques Roadshow
Junk in the Trunk 15
Visit all five cities from ROADSHOW’s celebratory Season 30 for never-before-seen finds!
Episode: S30 E25 | 53:56
Watch 52:26
Antiques Roadshow
Grant's Farm, Hour 3
Catch a crop of ROADSHOW discoveries at scenic Grant’s Farm in St. Louis, Missouri. One thrift store
Episode: S30 E15 | 52:26