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Antiques Roadshow

Thrifty Deals

Season 30 Episode 24

ROADSHOW discovers items acquired on the cheap by guests who scored big combing the shelves of thrift shops and other secondhand stores, including Torino robot lamps, ca. 1970, and a Lee Pho oil, ca. 1950. One treasure reaches $200,000!

Aired: 11/08/26
Funding for ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is provided by American Cruise Lines and Ancestry. Additional funding is provided by public television viewers.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
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Preview: 0:59
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Secrets of the Dead
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A metal detector survey reveals long-lost soldiers at Camden Battlefield.
Clip: S23 E8 | 1:37
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Clip: S23 E8 | 3:17
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Clip: S23 E8 | 1:30
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