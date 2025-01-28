© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Member Sign In
Learn More
Changing Seas

At the Water’s Edge: The Salt Marsh

Season 13 Episode 1302 | 26m 42s

) Along scenic coastlines in the South, waves of mesmerizing green and golden grass stretch to the horizon. This is the salt marsh - a part liquid, part solid landscape that is teeming with life. How do scientists study the salt marsh? And how resilient is it to climate change?

Aired: 10/31/21
Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional Funding was provided by Trish and Dan Bell and The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
Extras
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Bugs That Rule the World
Series Preview
A four-part investigation into insect declines, exploring their diversity and ecological importance.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Preview: S26 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Call the Midwife
Episode 5 Preview
The Nonnatus team oversee the care of a man living inside an iron lung.
Preview: S14 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Katavi: Africa's Fallen Paradise: Salvation
After the drought, the rains finally come. But can Katavi survive the flooding?
Preview: S43 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Changing Planet
Season 4 Preview
Dr. M. Sanjayan investigates the largest river restoration ever attempted in the United States.
Preview: S4 E1 | 0:30
Watch 0:32
Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On
Preview | Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On
Historian Simon Schama examines the Holocaust, 80 years after the liberation of Auschwitz.
Preview: 0:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Changing Seas Season 16
  • Changing Seas Season 15
  • Changing Seas Season 14
  • Changing Seas Season 13
  • Changing Seas Season 12
  • Changing Seas Season 11
  • Changing Seas Season 10
  • Changing Seas Season 9
  • Changing Seas Season 8
  • Changing Seas Season 7
  • Changing Seas Season 6
  • Changing Seas Season 5
  • Changing Seas Season 4
  • Changing Seas Season 3
  • Changing Seas Season 2
  • Changing Seas Season 1
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Eagle Rays: Soaring on Spotted Wings
Florida scientists make remarkable discoveries about whitespotted eagle rays.
Episode: S16 E1602 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Ancient Adriatic: Croatia's Sunken History
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Episode: S16 E1601 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
California Sea Otters: Life on the Edge
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.
Episode: S16 E1604 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Maui Aloha ‘Āina: From Mauka to Makai
Islanders restore Maui's watersheds through traditional Hawaiian wisdom.
Episode: S16 E1603 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Sharks in Belize: Jaguars of the Sea
Knowledgeable fishers collaborate with scientists to keep sharks abundant.
Episode: S15 E1502 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Bermuda: Life at Ocean's Edge
Amid shipwrecks and shifting sands, Bermuda’s corals offer clues to climate resilience.
Episode: S15 E1503 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Mollusks: More than a Shell
Researchers and citizen scientists document the fascinating lives of seashells.
Episode: S15 E1501 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Life in the Dark: The Polar Night
Researchers brave the Arctic’s cold and dark to reveal the mysteries of the Polar Night.
Episode: S15 E1504 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Saving Florida’s Starving Manatees
Florida’s gentle giants are dying in record numbers.
Episode: S14 E1404 | 26:42
Watch 26:42
Changing Seas
Humpback Health
Scientists study the body size and health of humpback whales across their migratory cycle.
Episode: S14 E1402 | 26:42