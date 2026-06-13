Getting Sharked: Search for Solutions

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
A grieving father, a survivor, and a feminist collective confront gender violence in Mexico.
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Latest Episodes
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All
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Changing Seas Season 18
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Changing Seas Season 17
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Changing Seas Season 16
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Changing Seas Season 15
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Changing Seas Season 14
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Changing Seas Season 13
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Changing Seas Season 12
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Changing Seas Season 11
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Changing Seas Season 10
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Changing Seas Season 9
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Changing Seas Season 8
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Changing Seas Season 7
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Changing Seas Season 6
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Changing Seas Season 5
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Changing Seas Season 4
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Changing Seas Season 3
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Changing Seas Season 2
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Changing Seas Season 1
Researchers study gray seals on Sable Island, the world’s largest breeding colony.
Puerto Rico’s fishers transform their communities after Hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Scientists and engineers test ways to both mitigate and harness the power of waves.
Scientists work to unravel the cause of the fish spinning phenomenon in the Florida Keys.
Scientists in Madeira study the impacts of plastics on whales and dolphins.
In Playa Hermosa locals unite to protect waves, restore habitats, and save sea turtles.
Scientists collaborate with elephant seals to study their life cycles and ocean health.
Florida scientists make remarkable discoveries about whitespotted eagle rays.
Marine archaeologists uncover a Roman shipwreck on Croatia's Adriatic Coast.
Experts study southern sea otters to ensure their longtime survival on California’s coast.