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Changing Seas

Engineering the Power of Waves

Season 18 Episode 3 | 26m 42s

At the O.H. Hinsdale Wave Research Laboratory at Oregon State University, scientists and engineers recreate ocean waves to test artificial breakwaters and underwater energy converters. This increased understanding allows engineers to better help protect coastal communities and advance renewable power.

Aired: 06/12/26
Major funding for this program was provided by The Batchelor Foundation, encouraging people to preserve and protect America’s underwater resources. Additional funding was provided by The Parrot Family Endowment for Environmental Education. Distributed by American Public Television.
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