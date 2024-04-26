© 2024 Connecticut Public

Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

La Cocina de Puerto Vallarta

Season 5 Episode 519 | 26m 46s

Christopher Kimball visits Paola Briseño González and Javier Cabral to learn about the flavors of Jalisco, Mexico. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street cooks prepare Colima-Style Shredded Braised Pork accentuated by coconut vinegar and a rustic Banana Custard Pie with Caramelized Sugar. Next, a rich and nutty Salsa Macha Costeña condiment, followed by Carne en su Jugo, featuring short ribs and beans.

Aired: 09/09/21
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:13
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Milk Street Thanksgiving
Milk Street celebrates Thanksgiving with fresh takes on turkey, potatoes and pie.
Episode: S8 E809 | 26:13
Watch 27:25
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Italy’s Forgotten Pastas
Milk Street learns lesser-known pasta recipes that are anything but forgettable.
Episode: S8 E808 | 27:25
Watch 26:27
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Spice Kitchen
Spice up your cooking with recipes featuring spice blends from around the world.
Episode: S8 E807 | 26:27
Watch 27:45
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Bistro Classics
Christopher Kimball searches Paris for modern takes on classic French recipes.
Episode: S8 E801 | 27:45
Watch 25:54
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
In Search of Cacio e Pepe
Milk Street heads to Italy to search for the perfect cacio e pepe recipe.
Episode: S8 E804 | 25:54
Watch 27:19
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Blender Cakes
Learn how to bake three show-stopping cakes that all utilize a blender to make the batter.
Episode: S8 E805 | 27:19
Watch 27:35
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Mexico’s Riviera
Christopher Kimball visits the Pacific Coast of Mexico to learn all about Mexican seafood.
Episode: S8 E802 | 27:35
Watch 27:17
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
The Real Chicken Kyiv
Milk Street travels to Ukraine to learn the history of chicken Kyiv and borsch.
Episode: S8 E806 | 27:17
Watch 25:51
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
Vegetables for Meat Lovers
The Milk Street Team shows how vegetables can take center stage of any meal.
Episode: S8 E803 | 25:51
Watch 27:04
Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
New Potatoes
From mashed to roasted, Milk Street offers new ways to prepare potatoes.
Episode: S8 E811 | 27:04