La Cocina de Puerto Vallarta

Christopher Kimball visits Paola Briseño González and Javier Cabral to learn about the flavors of Jalisco, Mexico. Back in the kitchen, Milk Street cooks prepare Colima-Style Shredded Braised Pork accentuated by coconut vinegar and a rustic Banana Custard Pie with Caramelized Sugar. Next, a rich and nutty Salsa Macha Costeña condiment, followed by Carne en su Jugo, featuring short ribs and beans.