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Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television

Better Breakfast

Season 10 Episode 1006 | 27m 10s

Christopher Kimball uses a secret ingredient to make the perfect French Toast. Rosemary Gill explains why Milk Street loves baking with flours beyond all purpose. Matt Card brings back the recipe for a Skillet Pancake from Tokyo. And baking expert Regula Ysewijn explains the history of Belgian waffles.

Aired: 09/04/26 | Expires: 12/07/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Seeds | Trailer
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Preview: S28 E3 | 0:30
Watch 2:00
Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana
Extended Season 2 Preview
Pati Jinich continues her journey inspired by the Pan-American Highway.
Preview: S2 | 2:00
Watch 3:09
Great Performances
The War & Treaty Perform "Golden Ring"
The War & Treaty perform "Golden Ring" by Tammy Wynette and George Jones.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:09
Watch 3:00
Great Performances
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own"
Debby Boone performs "'Til I Can Make It on My Own" by Tammy Wynette.
Clip: S54 E3 | 3:00
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tiger Island: Part One
In Nepal, a team of wildlife experts begin an expedition following two tiger families.
Preview: S45 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Appraisal: 1927 Bartow Matteson Illustration
Clip: S30 E19 | 2:04
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Episode: S10 E1003 | 27:21
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Episode: S10 E1005 | 26:35
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Episode: S10 E1004 | 27:22
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Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Television
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Milk Street searches the world for smarter ways to cook eggs.
Episode: S9 E922 | 27:23