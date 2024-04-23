Stir-Fry Favorites

Stir fries are the perfect weeknight dinner. First, Milk Street Cook Rayna Jhaveri makes Goan-Style Chili-Fry with Beef, Tomatoes and Potatoes, a dish that fuses ingredients, flavors and techniques from different parts of the world. Then, Milk Street Cook Sam Fore prepares Thai-Style Vegetable Stir-Fry with Garlic and Black Pepper and Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu.