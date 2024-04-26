Mexico City Favorites

Christopher Kimball travels to Mexico City to learn favorite dinner recipes from cooking school instructor Esmeralda Brinn and chef Adriana Luna. Back in the kitchen, Chris prepares a Chicken, Salsa Verde and Tortilla Casserole (Pastel Azteca). Then, Milk Street Cook Lynn Clark makes Pork in Veracruz Sauce (Puntas a la Veracruzana), a skillet dish featuring a tomato, olive and caper sauce.