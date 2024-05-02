The New American Bakery

Inspired by Briana Holt and the baked goods she serves at Portland, Maine’s Tandem Coffee and Bakery, Briana makes Pineapple Upside-Down Cornmeal Cake with a fresh, caramelized fruit topping. Then, she shows us how to bake Glazed Maple-Whole Wheat Muffins, a morning treat with nuttiness from the flour and acidity from the maple-lemon glaze.