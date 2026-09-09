Connecticut's Hidden Gems 2026

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Latest Episodes
Come with us ziplining in Storrs, take in views from Hubbard Park and Wadsworth Falls State Park.
Discover three creative places in CT celebrating local art, specialty coffee and musical theater.
Discover lavender fields, charming downtown Chester and a beautiful shoreline sunset.
We explore three historic sites that highlight the rich heritage and deep roots of the region.
Spend time with adoptable cats, support animal rescue and visit a family-friendly farm.
Tour with us to three must-try destinations in Willimantic, West Haven, and New Haven.