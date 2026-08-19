3 Creative Places in Connecticut for Art, Makers & Theater

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Latest Episodes
Discover lavender fields, charming downtown Chester and a beautiful shoreline sunset.
We explore three historic sites that highlight the rich heritage and deep roots of the region.
Spend time with adoptable cats, support animal rescue and visit a family-friendly farm.
Tour with us to three must-try destinations in Willimantic, West Haven, and New Haven.