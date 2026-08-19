© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut's Hidden Gems

3 Creative Places in Connecticut for Art, Makers & Theater

Season 2026 Episode 5 | 6m 00s

Discover three creative places in Connecticut celebrating local art, handmade goods, specialty coffee and world-class musical theater.

Aired: 08/26/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 3:20
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Colonial Revival Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:20
Watch 1:54
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Appraisal: 1925 Harriet Frishmuth Crest of the Wave
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:54
Watch 1:00
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Appraisal: 1897 Arts & Crafts Humidor
Clip: S30 E16 | 1:00
Watch 2:01
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Ming-style Reclining Chair, ca. 1900
Clip: S30 E16 | 2:01
Watch 3:02
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Appraisal: Jacob Hurd Silver Cann, ca. 1745
Clip: S30 E16 | 3:02
Latest Episodes
Watch 5:22
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
Plan a Romantic Connecticut Day Trip to These 3 Spots
Discover lavender fields, charming downtown Chester and a beautiful shoreline sunset.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 5:22
Watch 7:07
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
Historical Connecticut spots for your travel list: from Pequot history to dinosaur tracks
We explore three historic sites that highlight the rich heritage and deep roots of the region.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 7:07
Watch 8:19
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
3 animal-loving places in Connecticut to get your furry or scaly fix
Spend time with adoptable cats, support animal rescue and visit a family-friendly farm.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 8:19
Watch 6:53
Connecticut's Hidden Gems
Connecticut's Puerto Rican ice, fresh seafood & a New Haven food hall
Tour with us to three must-try destinations in Willimantic, West Haven, and New Haven.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 6:53