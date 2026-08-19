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Connecticut's Hidden Gems

Connecticut Day Trips for Outdoor Adventurers

Season 2026 Episode 6 | 4m 09s

Looking for outdoor adventures in Connecticut? Come with us ziplining in Storrs, take in panoramic views from Hubbard Park and find a secluded beach area at Wadsworth Falls State Park.

Aired: 09/02/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
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Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
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Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
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