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Cook's Country

Mexican for Dinner and Dessert

Season 19 Episode 1902 | 26m 54s

Host Julia Collin Davison makes Tacos Árabes (Pueblan Pork Tacos with Chipotle and Yogurt Sauces) for host Bridget Lancaster. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley shares the test kitchen's favorite ice cream scoops. And Bridget makes Julia Mini Chocoflanes.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 10/29/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
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Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
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Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
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Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:32
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