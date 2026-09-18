© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Cook's Country

Takeout at Home

Season 19 Episode 1907 | 26m 54s

Host Bridget Lancaster makes Pepperoni Sheet-Pan Pizza for host Julia Collin Davison. Equipment expert Hannah Crowley shares the test kitchen's favorite meat grinders. And test cook Morgan Bolling makes Meatball Subs for Bridget.

Aired: 09/18/26 | Expires: 12/31/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 3:17
Secrets of the Dead
Chinese Pottery Reveals Great Zimbabwe’s Global Trade Network
Chinese pottery fragments reveal Great Zimbabwe’s far-reaching global trade network.
Clip: S23 E5 | 3:17
Watch 2:32
Secrets of the Dead
The Colonial Myths Behind Great Zimbabwe
Racist colonial reports denied that Africans built Great Zimbabwe.
Clip: S23 E5 | 2:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Cook's Country Season 19
  • Cook's Country Season 18
  • Cook's Country Season 17
  • Cook's Country Season 16
  • Cook's Country Season 15
  • Cook's Country Season 14
  • Cook's Country Season 13
  • Cook's Country Season 12
  • Cook's Country Season 11
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
Hearty Weeknight Comforts
Roasted Poblano and White Bean Chili, vegan mayo tasting, Baked Pasta e Fagiole
Episode: S19 E1901 | 26:54
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
Mexican for Dinner and Dessert
Tacos Árabes, ice cream scoops, Mini Chocoflanes
Episode: S19 E1902 | 26:54
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
Dinners with Big, Bold Flavors
Roast Chicken with Schug, sweet potatoes, Fall Panzanella
Episode: S19 E1906 | 26:54
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
Cozy Baking
Dollywood-Style Cinnamon Bread, mixing bowls, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies
Episode: S19 E1905 | 26:54
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
L.A. Sandwiches
A visit to Los Angeles, Little Fish--inspired Fried Fish Sandwiches, L.A.--Style Chili Cheeseburgers
Episode: S19 E1903 | 26:54
Watch 26:54
Cook's Country
Surprising Sheet-Pan Suppers
Crispy-Creamy Sheet-Pan Macaroni and Cheese, glass containers, Alabama Fire Crackers, Maque Choux
Episode: S19 E1904 | 26:54
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Cajun Cooking
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Episode: S18 E1818 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Chips on the Menu
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips
Episode: S18 E1804 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Italian-American Feast
Porchetta Abruzzese, Quick-Braised Broccoli Rabe; hardy greens
Episode: S18 E1803 | 26:55
Watch 26:55
Cook's Country
Bar Snacks, Perfected
Indoor Barbecued Ribs, Air-Fryer Jalapeño Poppers; panini presses
Episode: S18 E1805 | 26:55