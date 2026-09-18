Skillet Suppers

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Explore the site of the Battle of Camden and its importance to the American Revolution.
Formerly enslaved Americans formed Britain's Colonial Marines unit and marched on Washington, D.C.
Tangier Island's lawns are turning into marshes. Can oyster reefs help?
The search for a sunken fort uncovers a powerful freedom story.
Scientists race to save the historic island on the Chesapeake Bay from rising sea levels.
Jimmy Webb, Vince Gill, Lyle Lovett and Ashley Campbell perform "Highwayman."
Sheléa performs "MacArthur Park" in this retrospective concert for Jimmy Webb.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Cook's Country Season 19
-
Cook's Country Season 18
-
Cook's Country Season 17
-
Cook's Country Season 16
-
Cook's Country Season 15
-
Cook's Country Season 14
-
Cook's Country Season 13
-
Cook's Country Season 12
-
Cook's Country Season 11
Two-Hour Turkey and Gravy, Cherry Bounce, Amish Potato Filling
Roasted Poblano and White Bean Chili, vegan mayo tasting, Baked Pasta e Fagiole
Crispy-Creamy Sheet-Pan Macaroni and Cheese, glass containers, Alabama Fire Crackers, Maque Choux
Dollywood-Style Cinnamon Bread, mixing bowls, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Blondies
A visit to Los Angeles, Little Fish--inspired Fried Fish Sandwiches, L.A.--Style Chili Cheeseburgers
Tacos Árabes, ice cream scoops, Mini Chocoflanes
Pepperoni Sheet-Pan Pizza, meat grinders, Meatball Subs
Roast Chicken with Schug, sweet potatoes, Fall Panzanella
Rillons, Cajun Meatball Fricassee
Frito Pie, potato chip cookies; nonalcoholic beer, history of potato chips