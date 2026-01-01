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Crime and Punishment in America

Austin Reed Details His Experiences in Auburn Prison

Season 1 Episode 1 | 9m 40s

Five months after leaving the House of Refuge, Austin Reed is arrested. Fearing returning to the House of Refuge, he lies about his age and is sent to Auburn Prison. He spends over 20 years in prison, with only brief stints of freedom. In Auburn, Reed witnesses and experiences harsh punishments, which he later details in his memoir.

Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
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