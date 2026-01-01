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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir

Angels from the Realms of Glory

Season 2026 Episode 1 | 4m 48s

A treasured Christmas concert tradition, “Angels from the Realms of Glory” serves as the signature finale for The Tabernacle Choir’s holiday celebrations. Featuring guest artists Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus alongside The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, Mack Wilberg’s stirring arrangement brings majestic power, joy, and wonder to this beloved Christmas carol.

Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir, featuring Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus, was made possible in part by Ronald C. & Kaye Gunnell, Charles & Janet Stoddard, and David B. and Jolynn Davies. The Tabernacle Choir provides artistic expressions of faith from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. This program is co-presented by GBH Boston and BYUtv.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
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Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
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Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
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For Unto Us a Child Is Born, (from Messiah)
A beloved and joyful Messiah chorus celebrates the joy and promise of Christ’s birth.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 4:08
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Ariel Ramírez's Nativity story shines in this peaceful Argentine Christmas folk-inspired work.
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Watch 2:39
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Rise! Up! Arise!, (excerpt from St. Paul)
Mendelssohn's stirring call to "Rise! Up! Arise!" shines in this powerful choral anthem.
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Joy to the World
A Christmas favorite comes alive in Mack Wilberg's jubilant arrangement for Choir and Orchestra.
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Stephanie J. Block pairs two beloved classics that find comfort, joy, and gratitude in every season.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:59
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