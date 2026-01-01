© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Crime and Punishment in America

Perspective from a Prison Guard

Season 1 Episode 4 | 5m 59s

Two former correctional officers discuss their career paths, the steps they had to take to maintain discipline within prisons, and the toll the job can take on one’s mental and emotional health.

Major funding for CRIME AND PUNISHMENT IN AMERICA was provided by The Atlantic Philanthropies, Emerson Collective, The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Park Foundation. Major funding was also provided by the following members of The Better Angels Society: The Fullerton Family Charitable Fund; The Just Trust for Education; Allan and Shelley Holt; The Tow Foundation; and the Sozosei Foundation. Additional support was provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, The Arthur Vining Davis Foundations, the William R. Kenan Jr. Charitable Trust, Ford Foundation | JustFilms, and by The Better Angels Society members: John and Catherine Debs; Timothy Fazio; Lise Strickler and Mark Gallogly; the Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund (Laurie M. Tisch Foundation Inc); Gilchrist and Amy Berg; the Carson Family Charitable Trust; Mauree Jane and Mark W. Perry; the Segal Family Foundation; and Mark A. Tracy.
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
Watch 0:33
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 1:10
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores)
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adiós, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 10:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth — A True Story
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 10:31
Latest Episodes
Watch 1:57:22
Crime and Punishment in America
“The Criminal Type” (1880 - 1929)
Progressive reformers try to make the justice system more fair.
Episode: S1 E2 | 1:57:22
Watch 1:47:53
Crime and Punishment in America
“Tough on Crime” (1970 - Onward)
Violent crime is on the rise and Americans rally behind politicians promoting harsher punishments.
Episode: S1 E4 | 1:47:53
Watch 1:51:21
Crime and Punishment in America
“Public Enemies” (1929 - 1969)
The exploits of outlaws fill the headlines and the FBI promise to wage a war on crime.
Episode: S1 E3 | 1:51:21
Watch 1:38:00
Crime and Punishment in America
“A House of Repentance” (Beginnings - 1880)
Some colonists argue that public punishments make “bad men worse” and look for an alternative.
Episode: S1 E1 | 1:38:00