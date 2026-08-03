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Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Miss Elaina Brushes her Teeth

Season 8 Episode 4 | 1m 31s

Miss Elaina has to follow her bedtime routine before she can play a new instrument!

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:20
POV
Behind the Lens: Remake
Behind the Lens interview with Remake director Ross McElwee.
Clip: S39 E6 | 1:20
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 0:54
POV
Behind the Lens: Arrest the Midwife
Behind the Lens interview with Arrest the Midwife director Elaine Epstein.
Clip: S39 E5 | 0:54
Watch 3:48
Great Performances
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man"
Sir Bryn Terfel performs "If I Were a Rich Man" with the Vienna Philharmonic.
Clip: S53 E25 | 3:48
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:27
American Masters
How Mary Oliver met her life partner, Molly Malone Cook
Mary Oliver met her life partner, photographer Molly Malone Cook, at Steepletop.
Clip: S40 E5 | 1:27
Watch 2:01
American Masters
The political nature of Mary Oliver's poems
Mary Oliver sought to call attention to the destruction of the earth in her work.
Clip: S40 E5 | 2:01
Latest Episodes
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  • Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Season 1
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Asks Before Touching Someone Else/Jodi Asks Before Touching Someone Else
Daniel learns to ask before hugging Margaret./Jodi asks before touching Miss Elaina.
Episode: S8 E2
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel's Morning Routine with Grandpere/Miss Elaina Gets Ready for Bed
Daniel does his morning routine with Grandpere./Miss Elaina does her bedtime routine.
Episode: S8 E4
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel Finds Out What's Fair/O Finds Out What's Fair (ASL)
Daniel learns Margaret needs the stroller./O learns Jodi gets carsick in the back seat.
Episode: S7 E13 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Something New About Trolley (ASL)
Daniel Tiger and his friends take a Trolley boat ride and sing a song.
Episode: S7 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Grownups Come Back to the Music Shop/Katerina's Mommy Comes Back Home
The Tiger and Platypus children see that grown-ups come back./Katerina enjoys a night with O and X.
Episode: S8 E1 | 26:10
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
King Daniel for the Day (ASL)
King Friday makes Daniel "King for the Day!"
Episode: S3 E19 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Baby is Here (ASL)
Everyone welcomes baby Margaret, the newest addition to the neighborhood.
Episode: S2 E2 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
The Tiger Family Grows/Daniel Learns About Being a Brother (ASL)
Daniel learns about being a big helper. / Daniel struggles with giving up his old toys.
Episode: S2 E1 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Good Morning, Daniel/Goodnight, Daniel (ASL)
Daniel goes through his morning and bedtime routines.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:30
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Prince Wednesday Goes to the Potty/Daniel Goes to the Potty (ASL)
Prince Wednesday wants to play instead of go to the potty. / Daniel learns to go potty.
Episode: S1 E11 | 26:30