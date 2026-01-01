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Breaking the Deadlock

Protect the Vote — or Step Aside?

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 2m 18s

Would you risk arrest to protect the democratic process? A hypothetical scenario sparks a tense showdown revealing deep divides over protest, principle and just how far people will go to defend the vote.

Funding for this program was provided in part by grants from The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation and by a grant from Anne Ray Foundation and by contributions from viewers like you. Thank you. Location furnished by The New York Historical.
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 1:02
Grantchester
Episode 5 Scene
Geordie has a wardrobe malfunction, but Miss Scott is putting her foot down.
Clip: S11 E5 | 1:02
Watch 0:30
Grantchester
Episode 5 Preview
When a man is found dead, Alphy and Geordie uncover corruption within the Church’s inner circle.
Preview: S11 E5 | 0:30
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Experts with opposing views explore the challenges and dilemmas around online sports gambling.
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Facing a gripping hypothetical dilemma, a panel of experts reckons with social media and truth.
Episode: S2025 E2 | 56:05
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Experts participate in a hypothetical story of executive power by a pair of rival US Presidents.
Episode: S2025 E1 | 55:42
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an election story
Experts explore ethical dilemmas, promoting constructive dialogue about polarizing issues.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 55:50