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Eons

Crawling Out Of The Water Was An Evolutionary Accident

Season 8 Episode 4 | 8m 19s

It’s beginning to look like our success on land, and that of all tetrapods, from frogs to dogs to dinosaurs, was just a lucky side-effect of fish trying to stay fish.

Aired: 10/20/25
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:39
Ages of Ice
Life in the Ice
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:39
Watch 3:54
Ages of Ice
Aerotrophy
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:54
Watch 2:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
Clip: S30 E17 | 2:03
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Episode: S9 E3 | 25:37
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Eons
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Episode: S9 E2 | 25:37
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5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.
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