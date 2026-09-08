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Eons

When Fish First Breathed Air

Season 1 Episode 46 | 8m 40s

385 million years ago, a group of fish would undertake one of the most important journeys in the history of life and become the first vertebrates to live on dry ground. But first, they had to acquire the ability to breathe air.

Aired: 06/18/18
Extras
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