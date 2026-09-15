© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Eons

When Sails Were All the Rage

Season 9 Episode 9 | 7m 54s

Around 300 million years ago, in the early Permian Period, life on land was a cauldron of strange experiments. There’s one trait from the Early Permian that was extremely common back then, but is almost totally absent in living species today. This is a tale about sails, and the enigma of why, for a brief critical phase in the history of life, sporting a big biological billboard was all the rage.

Aired: 09/14/26
Extras
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Raising Lady Liberty
See how the unique partnership between two countries made the iconic monument possible.
Preview: S23 E6 | 0:30
Watch 3:54
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Preview | Africa's Golden City
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Preview: S23 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Secrets of the Dead
Fall 2026 Season Preview
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Preview: S23 | 0:30
Watch 0:29
Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 2:10
American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Eons Season 9
  • Eons Season 8
  • Eons Season 7
  • Eons Season 6
  • Eons Season 5
  • Eons Season 4
  • Eons Season 3
  • Eons Season 2
  • Eons Season 1
Watch 11:06
Eons
The Age of Mutant Plants
What about the Great Dying caused a global age of mutant plants?
Episode: S9 E10 | 11:06
Watch 10:44
Eons
How Tetrapods Took to the Trees
During the Permian Period many tetrapods, or four-limbed vertebrates, took to life in the trees.
Episode: S9 E8 | 10:44
Watch 26:06
Eons
Who Survived the Great Dying – and Why | Life and Death on Pangea
Life begins to rebound after the destruction of the mass extinction ending the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E6 | 26:06
Watch 25:37
Eons
That Time Almost Everything Died | Life and Death on Pangea
An apocalypse ended the Permian Period 252 million years ago, wiping out more than 80% of species.
Episode: S9 E5 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
A Tale of Tusks and Saber Teeth | Life and Death on Pangea
The first saber-teeth and tusks evolve in the Late Permian and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appear.
Episode: S9 E4 | 25:37
Watch 9:29
Eons
How Earth’s Smallest Life Caused its Biggest Death
For millions of years after the Great Dying microbes ruled the Earth.
Episode: S9 E7 | 9:29
Watch 25:37
Eons
The Rise and Fall of an Ancient Reef | Life and Death on Pangea
An extinction in the Middle Permian decimates life, from a fossil reef to our ancient relatives.
Episode: S9 E3 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How The Formation of Pangea Changed The World | Life and Death on Pangea
Seed plants and amniotes adapt to dry climates, helping them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period.
Episode: S9 E1 | 25:37
Watch 25:37
Eons
How Eating Plants Shaped Life on Land | Life and Death on Pangea
The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals.
Episode: S9 E2 | 25:37
Watch 9:11
Eons
How A Geological Event Created The Ultimate Cat
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
Episode: S8 E21 | 9:11