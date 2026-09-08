When the Earth Had Supermountains

Extras
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
New discoveries reveal how pivotal Great Zimbabwe was to global trade.
Discover all-new Secrets of the Dead on Wednesdays this fall, starting October 14 at 10/9c.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Austrian scientist Dr. Birgit Sattler studies the microbial life that exists in ice.
On Antarctica’s barren nunatuks, Dr. Ry Holland searches for microbial life.
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
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Eons Season 1
Life begins to rebound after the destruction of the mass extinction ending the Permian Period.
An apocalypse ended the Permian Period 252 million years ago, wiping out more than 80% of species.
The first saber-teeth and tusks evolve in the Late Permian and our ancestors, the cynodonts, appear.
An extinction in the Middle Permian decimates life, from a fossil reef to our ancient relatives.
Seed plants and amniotes adapt to dry climates, helping them thrive on Pangea in the Permian Period.
The first herbivorous vertebrates evolve on the side of the amniote family tree leading to mammals.
How did Homotherium evolve to be so successful? The answer may lie in the rise of the Tibetan plate.
The mystery of what non-flying dinosaurs were doing with their feathered wings has a new hypothesis.
What did ancient people once know about these bizarre megafauna that we’ve since forgotten?
5,700 years ago, woolly mammoths crossed a remote tundra island off Alaska.