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Great Performances

"Romeo & Juliet" Preview

Season 54 Episode 5 | 30s

Experience the Bard's classic from the Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park staging set in the fictional border town of Verona, where Romeo and Juliet speak to each other in Spanish, the language of their private world.

Major series funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by The Joseph & Robert Cornell Memorial Foundation, the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Arts Fund, the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust, Sue and Edgar Wachenheim III, Jody and John Arnhold, the Abra Prentice Foundation, The Starr Foundation, The Philip and Janice Levin Foundation, the Kate W. Cassidy Foundation, the Thea Petschek Iervolino Foundation, Seton J. Melvin, the Estate of Worthington Mayo-Smith, the Jack Lawrence Charitable Remainder Trust Worchell Lawrence, and Ellen and James S. Marcus.

Major corporate funding for GREAT PERFORMANCES is provided by Raymond James Financial.

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