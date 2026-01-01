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Independent Lens

Assembly | Trailer

Season 27 Episode 13 | 30s

Artist Rashaad Newsome prepares a visionary exhibition that fuses vogue, artificial intelligence, and global performance. As dancers from around the world gather at the Park Avenue Armory in New York, the development of "Assembly" showcases a celebration of Black and queer culture, plus a radical call to imagine new futures.

Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
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Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
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At the Dentist Gameplay
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My Bedtime Gameplay
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Look Closely Gameplay
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Clip: 13:47
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Classroom Helpers Gameplay
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Clip: 4:00
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Bathrooms Gameplay
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Clip: 5:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Build a Boat Gameplay
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Clip: 7:05
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