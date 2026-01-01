Assembly | Trailer

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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Independent Lens Season 27
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Independent Lens Season 23
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Independent Lens Season 22
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Independent Lens Season 21
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Independent Lens Season 20
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Independent Lens Season 19
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Independent Lens Season 18
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Independent Lens Season 15
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Independent Lens Season 14
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Independent Lens Season 1
Vogue, AI, and identity collide as an artist creates an exhibition honoring Black and queer culture.
A filmmaker honors his father’s legacy of art, activism, and resilience across generations.
One family. Four generations shaped by displacement and trauma.
Natchez, Mississippi, is famous for its antebellum homes, but what’s left out of the tours?
Behind the Kentucky Derby's glamour, unseen workers keep racing’s biggest stage running.
A filmmaker seeks belonging in the little people community and explores dwarfism within her family.
An Amish sexual assault survivor breaks her silence, sparking a movement for justice and reform.
Meet Barbara Jordan: a civil rights icon whose powerful voice masked a complex private life.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how restrictions on library content are shaping communities.
When her eyesight begins to fade, a film editor reimagines belonging and what it truly means to see.