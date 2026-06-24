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Be Smart

Scientists Finally Figured Out What Love Is For

Season 14 Episode 6 | 16m 47s

Love makes people do ridiculous things: quit jobs, cross continents, build monuments, and ignore every red flag in sight. But what if that's exactly what love evolved to do? This video explores the neuroscience, psychology, and evolutionary biology of romance to explain why love can feel irrational—and why that may have helped make us human.

Aired: 06/10/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 1:14
Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Clip: S53 E23 | 1:14
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
True North: Canadian Myths and Black Power | Trailer
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
Preview: S27 E14 | 0:30
Watch 3:17
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Glide to Safety
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:17
Watch 3:09
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Managing Fire with Traditional Burns
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:09
Watch 1:58
The Kimberley: Australia’s Wild West
Scaling Up in Style
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:58
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Look Closely Gameplay
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Clip: 13:47
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Stargazing Gameplay
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Clip: 3:38
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
My Fish Tank Gameplay
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Clip: 9:01
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