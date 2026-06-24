Scientists Finally Figured Out What Love Is For

Extras
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
The stormy wet season of Jirrbal returns and a baby glider must escape the wall of flame.
Traditional burns are methods First Nations people have managed for thousands of years.
With their sticky feet, geckos climb up the Kimberley’s labyrinth of caves in style.
Explore and look closely at many things in the Enchanted Garden along with Daniel Tiger.
Watch as Daniel and O the Owl embark on an out-of-this-world journey filled with learning, and fun.
Relax and unwind with Daniel as he watches the fish!
Latest Episodes
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Be Smart Season 14
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Be Smart Season 13
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Be Smart Season 12
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Be Smart Season 11
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Be Smart Season 10
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Be Smart Season 9
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Be Smart Season 8
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Be Smart Season 7
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Be Smart Season 6
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Be Smart Season 5
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Be Smart Season 4
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Be Smart Season 3
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Be Smart Season 2
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Be Smart Season 1
If everything around us is made of atoms, why can’t we actually see them?
This video explores the bizarre mathematics that show how infinity is far stranger than a number.
How Gerardus Mercator later created a map that transformed navigation forever.
DNA solves crimes, but what happens when it sends innocent people to prison?
Why are stop lights red? The real story is more complicated than you think.
How thousands of tiny brains, obeying simple rules, solve problems no individual can understand.
Joe visits a flavor lab to uncover how our senses shape our taste.
Here is the REAL science about "alpha males."
How did the mass extinction of the dinosaurs play out, moment by moment?
Think traits like eye color or tongue-rolling are simple genetics? Think again.