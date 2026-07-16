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Be Smart

How HIV Started a Century Before Anyone Noticed

Season 14 Episode 8 | 27m 32s

For decades, one man was blamed for bringing AIDS to America. But the "Patient Zero" story was wrong. This is the story of how genetic detective work traced HIV's true origins—from chimpanzees in Central Africa to a global pandemic—and how science unraveled one of the biggest myths in modern medicine.

Aired: 07/15/26
Extras
Watch 8:32
Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
Watch 0:30
Made With Love
Season 1 Preview
Meet gifted artisans who pour passion and skill into timeless products made with love.
Preview: S1 | 0:30
Watch 2:04
POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
Watch 1:50
POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
Watch 2:37
American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Makes Art in the Sky
Jodi imagines she is drawing bugs and clouds in the sky with her crayons!
Clip: S8 E2 | 0:54
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Jodi Learns to Ask Before Touching Someone Else
Jodi wants to touch Miss Elaina's hair but she learns that she has to ask first!
Clip: S8 E2 | 2:18
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
"Before You Touch Someone, Ask if It's Okay" Song
Everyone learns that before you touch someone, you should ask them if it's okay!
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:03
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Daniel and Prince Wednesday At the Swingset
Prince Wednesday learns to ask before he pushes Daniel on the swings.
Clip: S8 E2 | 1:28
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